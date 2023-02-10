Connolly Sarah T. Has $1.49 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Connolly Sarah T. decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.7 %

In other news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $7.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $415.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.57%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.