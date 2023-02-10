Connolly Sarah T. Cuts Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Connolly Sarah T. reduced its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,214 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Price Performance

In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ROP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $428.54. 48,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,338. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $488.23. The company has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $436.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.