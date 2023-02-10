Concentric Wealth Management LLC Sells 325 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,130.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,130.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on USB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.39.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.80. The stock had a trading volume of 597,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,544,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $59.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.94. The firm has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

