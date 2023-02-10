Concentric Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.8% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 128,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,642,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,848,601. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $50.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.70.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

