Concentric Wealth Management LLC Purchases 658 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for 1.3% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 37,037 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FedEx Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group set a $225.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays set a $240.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.12.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.53. 170,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,882. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.74 and a 200 day moving average of $185.80. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 billion. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

