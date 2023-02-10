Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $2.79 Million Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,078 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Shell in the second quarter valued at $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Shell by 130.3% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Shell in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHEL traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.04. 1,609,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,482,415. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHEL. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.86) to GBX 2,950 ($35.46) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.19) to GBX 2,987 ($35.91) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,461.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

