Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,000 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. MQS Management LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 18,089 shares of the airline’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 55,944 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 14.1% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 327,085 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 40,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of LUV traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.28. 1,024,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,084,683. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.39. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

