Concentric Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,984,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,378,000 after purchasing an additional 310,028 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 200.0% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 31,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 21,228 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 41.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 25,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 236,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.81. 4,539,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,716,070. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.45 and a 200 day moving average of $47.48. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The company has a market capitalization of $245.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.81.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.