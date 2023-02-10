Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Shares Bought by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,113 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,082 shares during the period. Comstock Resources accounts for about 1.9% of Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRK. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Comstock Resources from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.56.

Comstock Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE CRK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.79. The company had a trading volume of 287,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,099,162. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average is $16.40.

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Morris E. Foster bought 14,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $200,978.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,641.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Comstock Resources news, Director Morris E. Foster bought 14,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $200,978.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,641.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim L. Turner bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,997.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Read More

