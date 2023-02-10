COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) Shares Gap Down to $5.58

Shares of COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.58, but opened at $5.27. COMSovereign shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 135,427 shares.
COMSovereign Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09.
COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.23 million for the quarter. COMSovereign had a negative net margin of 1,226.47% and a negative return on equity of 272.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that COMSovereign Holding Corp. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On COMSovereign
About COMSovereign
COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on COMSovereign (COMS)
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
- Are These Home Builder Approaching Possible Buy Points?
Receive News & Ratings for COMSovereign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSovereign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.