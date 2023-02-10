COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) Shares Gap Down to $5.58

Shares of COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.58, but opened at $5.27. COMSovereign shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 135,427 shares.

COMSovereign Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09.

Get COMSovereign alerts:

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.23 million for the quarter. COMSovereign had a negative net margin of 1,226.47% and a negative return on equity of 272.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that COMSovereign Holding Corp. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On COMSovereign

About COMSovereign

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMSovereign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of COMSovereign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of COMSovereign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in COMSovereign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in COMSovereign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 5.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for COMSovereign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSovereign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.