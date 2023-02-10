Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th.

Computer Modelling Group Trading Up 8.0 %

TSE:CMG opened at C$7.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.33. Computer Modelling Group has a 52 week low of C$4.29 and a 52 week high of C$7.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$573.20 million and a P/E ratio of 30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$18.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total value of C$32,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 650,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,901,800. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $67,110.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects in Canada.

