Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) Short Interest Update

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,700 shares, an increase of 1,211.0% from the January 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compute Health Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPUH. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Compute Health Acquisition by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,708,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after buying an additional 82,991 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Compute Health Acquisition by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,424,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,063,000 after buying an additional 483,000 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Compute Health Acquisition by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 839,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after buying an additional 86,825 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Compute Health Acquisition by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in Compute Health Acquisition by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 701,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 163,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Compute Health Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CPUH stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.30. 284,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,690. Compute Health Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99.

Compute Health Acquisition Company Profile

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

