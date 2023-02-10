CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) received a €70.00 ($75.27) target price from research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on COP. Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($73.12) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas set a €44.00 ($47.31) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.50 ($39.25) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($58.06) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Shares of COP traded up €1.76 ($1.89) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €47.20 ($50.75). The stock had a trading volume of 111,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,245. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €39.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of €38.46. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €30.56 ($32.86) and a one year high of €73.15 ($78.66). The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 34.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.70.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

