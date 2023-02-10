Compound USD Coin Trading 10.3% Higher Over Last Week (CUSDC)

Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. During the last week, Compound USD Coin has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Compound USD Coin has a market cap of $918.59 million and $7.11 million worth of Compound USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound USD Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0227 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Compound USD Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.39 or 0.00432013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,186.88 or 0.28621116 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.90 or 0.00457563 BTC.

Compound USD Coin Profile

Compound USD Coin launched on July 8th, 2020. Compound USD Coin’s total supply is 9,803,299,805 tokens. Compound USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Compound USD Coin is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Compound USD Coin is compound.finance. Compound USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

Compound USD Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cUSDC is the Compound's wrapped version of USDC and it's available on the Compound platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.