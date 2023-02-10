Compound (COMP) Market Capitalization Achieves $361.94 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Compound token can now be purchased for $49.81 or 0.00230485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $361.94 million and $30.91 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Compound has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00109628 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00061307 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00063992 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000415 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 48.80407733 USD and is down -9.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 326 active market(s) with $44,774,052.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

