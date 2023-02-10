Compass Group (LON:CPG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,881.23

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPGGet Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,881.23 ($22.61) and traded as high as GBX 1,898.50 ($22.82). Compass Group shares last traded at GBX 1,888 ($22.70), with a volume of 3,499,563 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,575 ($18.93) to GBX 1,625 ($19.53) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.04) to GBX 2,150 ($25.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.24) target price on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,973.57 ($23.72).

The company has a market cap of £32.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,946.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,911.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,881.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.10 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. This represents a yield of 1.23%. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.14%.

In other news, insider Palmer Brown sold 2,806 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,880 ($22.60), for a total transaction of £52,752.80 ($63,412.43). In other Compass Group news, insider Alison Yapp sold 6,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,800 ($21.64), for a total value of £121,752 ($146,354.13). Also, insider Palmer Brown sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,880 ($22.60), for a total value of £52,752.80 ($63,412.43).

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

