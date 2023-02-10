Compass Group (LON:CPG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,881.23

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,881.23 ($22.61) and traded as high as GBX 1,898.50 ($22.82). Compass Group shares last traded at GBX 1,888 ($22.70), with a volume of 3,499,563 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,575 ($18.93) to GBX 1,625 ($19.53) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.04) to GBX 2,150 ($25.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.24) target price on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,973.57 ($23.72).

Compass Group Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of £32.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,946.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,911.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,881.05.

Compass Group Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Compass Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.10 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. This represents a yield of 1.23%. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.14%.

In other news, insider Palmer Brown sold 2,806 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,880 ($22.60), for a total transaction of £52,752.80 ($63,412.43). In other Compass Group news, insider Alison Yapp sold 6,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,800 ($21.64), for a total value of £121,752 ($146,354.13). Also, insider Palmer Brown sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,880 ($22.60), for a total value of £52,752.80 ($63,412.43).

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

