Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Gap Up to $3.34

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.34, but opened at $3.43. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição shares last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 241,808 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.05.
About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates through the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.
