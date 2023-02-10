Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Gap Up to $3.34

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.34, but opened at $3.43. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição shares last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 241,808 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição alerts:

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBD. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 18,403 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 199.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 725,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 483,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 497,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 158,211 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 40,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 268.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 72,075 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates through the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.