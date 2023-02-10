Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Increased by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 201.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,932 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,370 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Comcast Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $37.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.40. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 90.76%.

Insider Activity

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,003,469 shares of company stock valued at $17,950,890 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

