Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Rosenbaum Jay D.

Rosenbaum Jay D. cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,454 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Comcast by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,015,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,157 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Comcast by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251,251 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Comcast by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,341,593,000 after acquiring an additional 375,326 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,963,772,000 after buying an additional 262,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,312,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,859,604. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $49.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.40. The stock has a market cap of $165.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Comcast’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,685,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $3,759,086.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,032,015 shares in the company, valued at $44,671,393.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,003,469 shares of company stock worth $17,950,890 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

