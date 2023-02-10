Coin98 Market Cap Hits $51.98 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 10th. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Coin98 has a market cap of $51.98 million and approximately $27.30 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001102 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.71 or 0.01425596 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000135 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015074 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00037027 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000546 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.75 or 0.01674373 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

C98 is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.