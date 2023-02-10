Coin98 (C98) Market Cap Achieves $53.50 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. Coin98 has a total market cap of $53.50 million and $34.65 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001124 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.24 or 0.01414903 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006473 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000134 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015306 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00039778 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000560 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.24 or 0.01689400 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

