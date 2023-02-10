Cohen Lawrence B Sells 92 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cohen Lawrence B reduced its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises 2.1% of Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter worth $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 270.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.1 %

WM stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $152.36. 212,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,497. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.22.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.