Cohen Lawrence B Sells 7,606 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cohen Lawrence B lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,606 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.3% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 246,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,537,000 after buying an additional 76,900 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 820,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,318,000 after purchasing an additional 48,133 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 200.0% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 22,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 15,152 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 749.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 94,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.87.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,526,274. The firm has a market cap of $152.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $65.82 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.93 and a 200 day moving average of $73.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.29%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

