Cohen Lawrence B Boosts Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cohen Lawrence B raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,130.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,130.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Compass Point cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.39.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.80. The stock had a trading volume of 597,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,551,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $59.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.94.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

