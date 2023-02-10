Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CCHGY stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $23.02. 1,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,065. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average of $23.16. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,950 ($35.46) to GBX 2,420 ($29.09) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,900 ($22.84) to GBX 2,200 ($26.45) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($31.25) to GBX 2,500 ($30.05) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,200 ($26.45) to GBX 2,125 ($25.54) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, and Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

