CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Stock Price Down 3.7%

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) was down 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.08. Approximately 27,766 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 37,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79.
CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter.
CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.
