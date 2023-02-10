CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Stock Price Down 3.7%

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) was down 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.08. Approximately 27,766 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 37,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNSP. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 689.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 205,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 358,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

