CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Short Interest Update

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 997,000 shares, an increase of 346.1% from the January 15th total of 223,500 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

CN Energy Group. Stock Performance

Shares of CNEY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.41. 1,133,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,673. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CN Energy Group. has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $2.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62.

Institutional Trading of CN Energy Group.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CN Energy Group. stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of CN Energy Group. as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CN Energy Group. Company Profile

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also produces biomass electricity for State Grid Heilongjiang, a subsidiary of State Grid Corporation of China in Heilongjiang Province.

