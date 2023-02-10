CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG trimmed its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,876 shares during the quarter. CMS Energy comprises 3.2% of Partners Group Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $45,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMS. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CMS Energy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,724,000 after acquiring an additional 56,659 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CMS traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $60.83. 87,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,542. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.34. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $73.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.56%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.