CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CME Group (NASDAQ:CMEGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS.

Shares of CME opened at $184.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $251.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.13%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CME Group from $208.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in CME Group by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in CME Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

