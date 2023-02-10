CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) PT Lowered to $8.00 at BTIG Research

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BTIG Research from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CLSK. Chardan Capital cut their price target on CleanSpark from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21. CleanSpark has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $237.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 3.90.

In other CleanSpark news, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli acquired 19,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $34,532.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 147,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,939.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 236.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 20,407 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 20.9% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 113,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 19,592 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 457.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 602,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 494,582 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 142.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 31,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc is a Bitcoin mining and energy technology company, which engages in the provision of solutions to modern energy challenge and an advanced energy software and control technology. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

