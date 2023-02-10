Clayton Partners LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. ODP accounts for about 0.4% of Clayton Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ODP in the third quarter valued at $591,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of ODP by 176.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 109,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 69,955 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ODP by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 119,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ODP by 15.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of ODP by 61.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 18,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

ODP Price Performance

Shares of ODP stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,866. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.46 and its 200-day moving average is $42.11. The ODP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.59.

About ODP

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the Business Solutions Division and Retail Division segments. The Business Solutions Division segment offers nationally branded and the company’s private branded office supply and adjacency products and services.

