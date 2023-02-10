Clarus Group Inc. Takes $240,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,844,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,065,000 after buying an additional 98,903 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,355,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,856,000 after buying an additional 335,015 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,591,000 after buying an additional 1,112,575 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50,346.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,824,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,399 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,232,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC stock traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.36. 353,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,648,568. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $72.75 and a 52 week high of $136.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.60.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Articles

