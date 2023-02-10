Clarus Group Inc. Sells 257 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Clarus Group Inc. reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 298.9% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $59.53. 2,958,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,798,641. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,918 shares of company stock worth $14,657,792. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

