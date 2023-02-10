Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Algebris UK Ltd

Algebris UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632,618 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 64,768 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group accounts for 9.7% of Algebris UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Algebris UK Ltd owned about 0.13% of Citizens Financial Group worth $21,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 444.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,852,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,251 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 18.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,174,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,994 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 108.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,654,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,843,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $886,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $3,603,104.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,237,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $43.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.01. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $56.11.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Further Reading

