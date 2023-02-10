Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 10.5% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,371 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in Citigroup by 3.9% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 13.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 23,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $49.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,982,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,247,268. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $96.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $69.11.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.