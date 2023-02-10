Citigroup Boosts Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $360.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $361.46.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $351.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $357.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $306.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.96%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total value of $151,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 507 shares in the company, valued at $178,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,356 shares of company stock worth $8,271,992. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,098,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,447,056,000 after purchasing an additional 116,630 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,990,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5,318.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,340,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,875 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,318,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,461,000 after purchasing an additional 54,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.9% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,304,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,069,000 after acquiring an additional 106,939 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

