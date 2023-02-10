Citigroup Boosts Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target to $35.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on OTEX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Open Text from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Shares of OTEX opened at $35.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.04. Open Text has a 12-month low of $24.91 and a 12-month high of $46.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.51%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Open Text by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,538,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $549,985,000 after acquiring an additional 899,891 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Open Text by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,938,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,751,000 after acquiring an additional 340,117 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,178,000 after acquiring an additional 271,437 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 13.4% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,371,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,258,000 after purchasing an additional 636,804 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Open Text by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,491,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,557,000 after purchasing an additional 217,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

