Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.36.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRUS. Cowen raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

In related news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $249,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 16,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,680,801.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,280 shares in the company, valued at $962,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $249,682.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,679 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,114. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 3.1% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRUS opened at $104.98 on Friday. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $61.94 and a 1 year high of $107.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $590.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

