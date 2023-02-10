Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Roth Capital in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $126.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of -42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $143.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.13 per share, with a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,829,127.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 76,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,079,000 after buying an additional 18,999 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1,318.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

