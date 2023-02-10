Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Upgraded at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Atlantic Securities currently has $80.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an in-line rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $81.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.26.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

