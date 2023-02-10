Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Raised to $92.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an in-line rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised Church & Dwight from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $81.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.46.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 171.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

