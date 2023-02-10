Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CHD. Evercore ISI began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an in-line rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Church & Dwight from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Church & Dwight from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $81.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.26. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.46.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 64.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.