China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.80

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.80 and traded as high as C$4.64. China Gold International Resources shares last traded at C$4.56, with a volume of 21,040 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.81. The stock has a market cap of C$1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43.

China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$332.77 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. will post 6.2699998 earnings per share for the current year.

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

