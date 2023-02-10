China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Short Interest Down 90.0% in January

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

China CITIC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHCJY remained flat at $9.18 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 963. China CITIC Bank has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48.

Get China CITIC Bank alerts:

China CITIC Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

Receive News & Ratings for China CITIC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China CITIC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.