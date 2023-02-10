China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Short Interest Down 90.0% in January

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
China CITIC Bank Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHCJY remained flat at $9.18 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 963. China CITIC Bank has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48.
China CITIC Bank Company Profile
