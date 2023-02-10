Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Boosted by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 550,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 5.6% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $79,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 65.9% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,838 shares of company stock valued at $34,043,238 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chevron Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.10.

Shares of CVX traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.92. 4,770,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,099,641. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.38. The company has a market cap of $332.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $130.52 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

