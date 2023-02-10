Chemours (NYSE:CC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 73.45% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Chemours updated its FY23 guidance to $3.80-4.29 EPS.

Chemours Stock Performance

Chemours stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.50. 2,107,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.88. Chemours has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Chemours from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group raised Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

