Chemours (NYSE:CC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 73.45% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Chemours updated its FY23 guidance to $3.80-4.29 EPS.
Chemours Stock Performance
Chemours stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.50. 2,107,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.88. Chemours has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95.
Chemours Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 17.83%.
CC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Chemours from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group raised Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.10.
Chemours Company Profile
The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.
