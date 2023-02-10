Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Chegg in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Chegg’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CHGG. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chegg from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE CHGG opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.31. Chegg has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $37.64.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Chegg had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $205.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 33,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 24,613 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Chegg by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Chegg by 20,880.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $633,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chegg news, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $360,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $633,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

