Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.61.

KLA stock opened at $403.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $398.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $429.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

