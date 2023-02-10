Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 369 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 110,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 568,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,172,000 after acquiring an additional 43,161 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $254,900.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $58,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,956.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $254,900.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,237 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,479. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $82.81 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.56.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

