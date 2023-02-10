Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.2% in the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 9.6% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.50.

STERIS Price Performance

NYSE STE opened at $192.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.16. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $159.21 and a 12-month high of $255.93.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -648.25%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

